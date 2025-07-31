NCC proposes President’s power on key appointments

The National Consensus Commission (NCC) on Thursday proposed a significant constitutional amendment that would empower the President to appoint the chiefs of the three armed forces and the heads of two key intelligence agencies without the Prime Minister’s advice.

The recommendation includes an amendment to Article 48(3) of the Constitution, under Part IV, Chapter I, which currently requires the President to act on the advice of the Prime Minister in all matters—except for the appointment of the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice.

The proposed amendment seeks to expand the President’s discretionary powers, allowing independent appointments in several critical state bodies, including:

Attorney General of Banglades Chairperson and Members of the National Human Rights Commission Chairperson and Members of the Information Commission Chairperson of the Bangladesh Press Council Chairperson of the Law Commission Governor of Bangladesh Bank Chairperson and Members of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairperson and Members of the Energy Regulatory Commission Chairperson and Members of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force Director General of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) Director General of the National Security Intelligence (NSI)The Commission stated that such changes should only be made through broad political consensus, and that discussions on constitutional reform could be initiated if major political parties agree on the proposal.

If adopted, the reform would significantly enhance the role of the President in key national appointments, reducing the current influence of the executive branch over these processes.