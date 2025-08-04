Conspiracies afoot to derail democratic transition: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that conspiracies are underway to prevent democratic transition from reaching its full potential.

Speaking at a youth rally organized by Jubo Dal in Dhaka’s Institution of Engineers on Monday, Fakhrul said, “We have struggled and fought for 17 long years. Under the leadership of Khaleda Zia and later Tarique Rahman, we have brought this movement to its decisive phase. But now, conspiracies and plots are being hatched to create instability and hinder the country’s path toward democracy.”

He accused the Sheikh Hasina-led government of subjecting the opposition to prolonged oppression and repression. “We’ve emerged from a dark chapter under the Hasina regime. We are now in a transitional period, with an opportunity to move toward democracy. But our biggest challenges remain — a devastated economy and a broken political structure. We must fix these to move forward.”

Fakhrul claimed that historically, whenever the country has faced economic or political collapse, the BNP has stepped up to rebuild. “It seems that responsibility might fall on us once again,” he said, calling on his party to be ready for the challenge.

Addressing other political parties, Fakhrul urged unity over division. “Let us not waste time throwing mud at each other. We have a real chance to rebuild democracy and restore economic strength. Let’s work together to move Bangladesh forward and stand tall with pride.”

Praising the party’s Acting Chairman, he said Tarique Rahman is led by a dream backed by pragmatic ideas to upgrade the country’s politics, economy and development in other fields.

“The path that our leader Tarique Rahman is showing, the thoughts he is expressing and highlighting his dreams about the economy and politics, remind me of Martin Luther King’s historic words, ‘I have a dream’,” Alamgir said.

He added “ Tarique Rahman has also a dream. We will move forward with that dream and we will win.”

“As long as BNP, Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal survive, no force will be able to destroy democracy,” he said and highlighted various success stories of the previous BNP-led governments including the era of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman.

He called upon everyone to work with determination to take the country forward.