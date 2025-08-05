‘My Oxford Year’ (2025): A gentle, if familiar, romantic drama carried by quiet charm

Netflix’s latest romantic drama My Oxford Year, released on August 1, 2025, enters the scene with quiet confidence. Directed by The Inbetweeners’ Iain Morris and starring Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest, the film adapts Julia Whelan’s novel (itself based on Allison Burnett’s earlier screenplay) into a polished tale of fleeting love, personal growth, and the inevitable bittersweetness of timing.

The story: heartfelt but familiar

At the centre is Anna, a driven young American fulfilling her dream of studying at Oxford. Her plans take an unexpected turn when she meets Jamie, her poetry professor — witty, elusive, and deeply British. What begins as flirtatious academic banter slowly becomes something more tender and transformative.

While the setup invites comfort, the story seldom ventures beyond well-trodden genre territory. Themes of grief, love, and choice are present but explored with a sort of cinematic neatness that dulls their emotional impact. Jamie’s familial conflict and Anna’s existential turning point are sketched but never fully shaded.

Despite that, the film retains an earnestness that’s hard to dismiss. It flirts with depth even if it doesn’t quite commit. There’s an attempt to blend classic British romanticism with millennial sentimentality — think Notting Hill, but emotionally restrained.

Performances: subtle but uneven

Sofia Carson steps into Anna’s shoes with more ease than her recent role in The Life List, but she still lacks the magnetic screen presence needed to elevate the role. Her portrayal is sincere, if somewhat safe.

Corey Mylchreest, however, is the standout. With quiet charisma and a Hugh Grant-esque awkwardness, he brings needed nuance to Jamie, even when the script lets him down. Their chemistry is understated, avoiding romantic clichés, but never quite sizzling.

Poppy Gilbert, in a small role as Cecelia, impressively reimagines what could’ve been a throwaway character. Her performance offers one of the film’s few surprises.

Direction and writing

Morris directs with restraint, letting Oxford’s timeless beauty speak for itself. However, the screenplay by Melissa Osborne and Allison Burnett lacks the emotional urgency or wit needed to make this story soar. Dialogue is serviceable, moments of humour are mild, and the dramatic turns are tidy rather than affecting.

Reception: underwhelming scores, niche appeal

Critics have been lukewarm:

Rotten Tomatoes: 29% (17 reviews)

Metacritic: 39/100 (9 reviews)

IMDb: 6.2/10 (based on ~3,300 users)

Audience Popcornmeter: 52%

Still, the film may find favour with a certain audience — those nostalgic for handwritten letters, slow walks under rainy skies, and romances that don’t shout but quietly ache.

Verdict

My Oxford Year won’t redefine the romantic drama genre, nor does it try. What it offers is a gentle story carried by restrained performances and a few emotionally resonant moments. Though it’s not as impactful or original as it wants to be, its sincerity might just win over viewers looking for a soft, contemplative escape.

Rating: ★★☆☆☆ (2.5 out of 5)

Recommended for: fans of Me Before You, One Day, or anyone in the mood for a quietly wistful love story that trades drama for reflection.