3 killed, 2 injured in Sunamganj road accident

The deceased were Afsana Khushi, daughter of Dolowar Hossain, a first-year student of Sunamganj Textile Institute, and Sneha Chakraborty, a student of Sunamganj University of Science and Technology, daughter of Bipul Chakraborty and Joyti Chakraborty, Sneha’s father head teachers of Joykals village in Shantiganj Upazila. The other deceased was Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Alipara in the city.

It is learned that the two deceased students were returning to the city in a CNG vehicle from Sunamganj University of Science and Technology and Sunamganj Textile Institute along with other passengers. On the way back, two people named Shafiqul Islam (50) and Afsana Khushi (17) died on the spot in a head-on collision with an oncoming bus in Bahadurpur area of Sadar Upazila.

Meanwhile, locals rescued three seriously injured people and sent them to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital, while another student named Sneha (18) died.

The bus driver fled after the incident. After the accident, hundreds of people gathered near the road in Bahadarpur area, causing traffic to be stopped for some time.

Two more seriously injured people in the incident were sent to M.G. Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet for better treatment.

Sunamganj Traffic In-charge Mohammad Hanif Mia confirmed the matter. He said, we reached the spot after receiving the news of the clash, recovered three bodies and sent them to the morgue of Sunamganj Sadar Hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police Md. Zakir Hossain said, the bodies of the deceased have been sent to Sadar Hospital for autopsy. The culpable bus has been seized. Efforts are underway to arrest the driver and helper.