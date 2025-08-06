House Cafe by Space opens doors with a quiet charm in Dhanmondi

Space has launched House Cafe in Dhanmondi, offering a quiet and serene atmosphere to relax amid the rush of the capital.

In a city that rarely slows, House Café by Space offers a deliberate pause, a statement reads.

Located inside Khelaghor in 69 Satmasjid Road, the café creates a calm and measured atmosphere marked by warm light, the scent of coffee and butter, and a quiet hum of analogue music, it added.

The menu reflects the same restraint. Five variety of Croissants, plain or chocolate, arrive warm and flaky. Cappuccinos are poured slowly, with foam that holds, according to the statement.

Roast beef sandwiches come layered with mustard, mayo, pickles and iceberg on multigrain bread.

Garlic shrimp in olive oil is served with brown bread, and spaghetti aglio olio features prawns, chilli, garlic, and basil, it reads.

It offers iced lemon tea, hitting the right notes in the taste buds — balanced, clear, and precise, it added.

Desserts, including vanilla milk cake with pistachio, lemon tart, chocolate pastry, two distinct chocolate cakes (a rich ganache and a classic pastry), and a caramel cake, are simple and well-executed.

Now open in Dhanmondi, with branches in Gulshan and Tejgaon on the way, House Café avoids trends in favour of atmosphere, detail, and quiet consistency.