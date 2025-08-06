3 more die of dengue, 428 new cases recorded in 24hrs

Three more people have died from dengue in the past 24 hours, raising the national death toll from the disease to 92 this year, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Wednesday.

The latest fatalities were reported in Chattogram Division (outside city corporation), Rajshahi Division (outside city corporation), and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

In the same period, 428 new dengue cases were confirmed across the country, bringing the total number of infections to 22,812 in 2025. All new patients have been admitted to hospitals with viral fever symptoms.

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 104 in Barishal Division (Out of CC), 39 in Chattogram Division (Out of CC), 74 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 51 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 62 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 30 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), 14 in Mymensingh Division, 50 in Rajshahi Division and 4 in Rangpur (Out of CC).

Currently, 1,259 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals nationwide.

Last year, dengue claimed 575 lives in Bangladesh, with the peak season still ahead. Health authorities are urging citizens to take preventive measures and calling for intensified anti-mosquito drives amid rising cases.