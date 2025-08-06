Tamannaah Bhatia dismisses dating rumours, marriage rumours

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has broken her silence on long-standing rumours linking her romantically with Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq, calling the speculation baseless and at times “embarrassing.”

Speaking to The Lallantop, Tamannaah addressed the viral gossip with a mix of humour and clarity. She recalled a photo taken with Abdul Razzaq at a jewellery store event in 2020 that sparked false claims of marriage.

“Jokingly, I became Abdul Razzaq’s wife! The internet can be hilarious. Apparently, I was briefly married to him. I’m sorry, sir, you already have two or three children. It was quite embarrassing,” she said.

As for rumours linking her to Virat Kohli after the two appeared in a commercial together, Tamannaah said the interaction was strictly professional.

“I only met him for a single day during that shoot. I’ve neither spoken to him nor met him since,” she clarified.

The actress noted that such rumours often arise from professional collaborations and can be uncomfortable, especially when there’s no personal connection. “It feels awkward to be linked with people I’ve never even interacted with beyond work,” she said.

Despite the occasional media noise, Tamannaah remains focused on her craft. “As an actor, I do keep an eye on public opinion. I even Google myself occasionally,” she admitted. “But at the end of the day, what matters most is making a meaningful impact through my work.”