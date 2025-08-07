Remittance inflow surges 81.6% in 1st 5 days of August

Bangladesh has seen a sharp rise in remittance inflows at the start of August, with expatriates sending US$328 million in the first five days; an 81.6 percent increase compared to $181 million during the same period last year, according to data released by Bangladesh Bank.

From July 1 to August 5 of the current fiscal year (FY2025-26), total remittances stood at $2.81 billion, marking a 33.9 percent rise from $2.09 billion received during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The surge follows a record-breaking fiscal year in remittance earnings.

In FY2024-25, Bangladeshi expatriates sent home $30.33 billion; the highest ever in a single fiscal year, representing a 26.8 percent increase from $23.91 billion in FY2023-24.

The rising trend in remittances is expected to ease pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves and support the economy amid global uncertainties.