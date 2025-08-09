Hundreds join anti-immigration protest in Nuneaton

Hundreds of people have joined an anti-immigration protest outside Nuneaton Town Hall.

The demonstration, which included a march through the town centre with people waving flags and chanting, was one of several in a wave of action across England on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Warwickshire County Council leader George Finch said two men who had been charged with raping a 12-year-old girl in the town were asylum seekers, which the BBC has been unable to verify independently.

Warwickshire Police confirmed a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of making threats to cause criminal damage during the protest, but added the event had been mostly peaceful.

The group gathered outside the town hall at 13:00 BST and chanted anti-government messages while flying the England flag, the union jack and home-made signs.

Warwickshire Police were present at the demonstration and were seen engaging with a small number of protesters.

A small group of counter protesters also attended but were moved on when they appeared to be surrounded by the larger group.

The force said the protesters had dispersed by about 15:30 BST.

“Thank you to all who worked with us to exercise their democratic right to protest in a way that was peaceful and lawful today,” a spokesperson said.

The event was organised after Mr Finch, leader of the Reform UK-led council, accused Warwickshire Police and the Home Office of covering up the immigration status of the two charged men.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage later called on police forces across the UK to share the status of charged suspects.

Warwickshire Police said once someone is charged with an offence, the force follows national guidance that does not include sharing ethnicity or immigration status.

Ahmad Mulakhil faces two rape charges, while Mohammad Kabir is accused of kidnap, strangulation and aiding and abetting the rape of a girl aged under 13 following the incident, which took place on 22 July.

The protest was one of a series of events in Bristol, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Leicester and Birmingham among others, according to Stand Up To Racism.

The Metropolitan Police have also made at least 200 arrests at a demonstration in London in support of proscribed group Palestine Action.