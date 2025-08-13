Looting of white stones in Sylhet: ACC launches probe

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched an investigation into the large-scale looting of white stones in Bholaganj, under Sylhet’s Companiganj upazila.

A nine-member ACC team visited the Sada Pathor area this afternoon to collect evidence and statements from locals and administration.

Ashraf Uddin, assistant director at ACC’s Sylhet office, said, “We found evidence of illegal stone extraction during our spot visit. We are now looking to find the people involved, the cause behind the administration’s silence, whether there was collusion, and where the looted stones were taken.”

“We spoke to residents and eyewitnesses during the visit. A detailed investigation report will be prepared, and appropriate legal action will be taken against those found guilty,” he said.