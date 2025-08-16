Those expressing doubts about election, are not forces of democracy: Salahuddin

BNP senior leader Salahuddin Ahmed has said that those expressing doubts about the election through various statements against democracy are neither on the side of democracy nor on the side of the people of Bangladesh.

”The people of Bangladesh are united and determined to resist evil efforts to derail the upcoming national election and the country’s democratic transition.”

He made the remarks during a milad and doa mahfil held marking the 81st birthday anniversary of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

Salahuddin, a BNP Standing Committee member, said for one reason or another, some are subtly making statements intended to delay, disrupt, or even resist the election.

“But the people of Bangladesh are united. They are determined to exercise their right to vote for democracy. Whoever makes such statements or raises false arguments to obstruct the democratic journey, the people will stand firmly against them.”

In the context of current politics in Bangladesh, Salahuddin said BNP has been working under the guidance of its Chairperson Khaleda Zia to advance democracy through dialogue and consensus.

“She directed us to make the path of democratic transition easier through dialogue and consensus. Following her guidance, we have held discussions with the government several times and are also in talks with all democratic forces.”

Salahuddin Ahmed said their party, together with the entire nation, is awaiting a credible election to restore democracy for which many have sacrificed.