Feel the ‘Aether’ wave

As the monsoon clouds gather, summer fashion is taking on a new dimension. Today’s fashion-forward consumers no longer settle for outfits that simply absorb sweat. They seek comfort, breathability, and effortless style in every stitch. Responding to this need, Le Reve-one of Bangladesh’s most beloved fashion and lifestyle brands-has launched its new summer collection titled ‘Aether.’

The theme ‘Aether’ symbolizes a pure, weightless layer, often imagined as the substance that fills the space above the terrestrial sphere. The collection captures this essence with flowing silhouettes, breathable textures, and an airy design language that exudes movement, grace, and serenity.

CEO Mannujan Nargis shares, “This season, we’ve chosen ‘Blue Star’ as our signature sentiment color-an AI-recommended tone that reflects calm, hope, and luminosity.” Alongside Blue Star, the palette features mint, pastel lavender, muted pinks, earthy neutrals, steel, and jasper-carefully selected through AI-driven color forecasting to match global summer style cues.

The fabrics are thoughtfully curated for the season, blending comfort and sophistication. Shoppers will find an array of lightweight and breathable materials such as jamdani, viscose, rayon blends, crepe, cotton, georgette, and soft knits-all offering ease of movement and a cooling touch against the skin. Design-wise, the silhouettes embrace volume and femininity through layers, tiered cuts, ruffles, drop shoulders, patch cuffs, and other flowy elements.

Prints in the Aether collection are expressive yet wearable. Irregular tie-dyes markings, earthy monochromes, abstract bruised floral motifs, and eccentric party graphics sit alongside geometric repeats, damask prints, pin dots, polka dots, and summer plaids-bringing visual diversity to everyday and occasion wear alike.

The women’s range features party and casual salwar kameez, single kameez, midi’s, shrugs, tunics, cotton sarees, gowns, abaya and so on. To complement summer tops, tunics, and short midis, the collection introduces a dedicated capsule of smart and versatile bottomwear. This includes palazzos with pant-cuts, skirt palazzos, as well as both printed and solid-colored options. For those who prefer slimmer fits, straight-cut and tapered pants, culottes, and newly designed leggings have been added. Skirts and harem pants are also part of the mix, offering something stylish for every silhouette and preference.

The men’s collection brings style and ease together with soft and stylish panjabis, T-shirts, polo shirts, gym vests, casual and formal shirts, and drop-shoulder tees for young men. Summer-friendly bottomwear such as pant-style pajamas, denim, Bermuda shorts, and traditional lungis are also part of the lineup.

For children, the Aether collection offers colorful and comfortable tunics, frocks, salwar kameez sets, ghagra-cholis, polos, shirts, panjabis, and newborn wear, ensuring every family member is styled for the season.