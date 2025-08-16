Govt to build vaccine plant in Munshiganj’s Sirajdikhan: Health Adviser

The government has taken the initiative to set up a vaccine production plant in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj to enhance the country’s capacity in vaccine manufacturing and distribution, Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum announced on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Chemical Industrial Park at Chitrakot union of the upazila around 11:00 AM, she said the location was chosen for its logistical advantages.

“Vaccines must be refrigerated and distributed nationwide. That requires a location with accessible transport facilities. Gopalganj is not feasible in this regard and it’s difficult to consistently bring in necessary experts and technologies there. Therefore, Sirajdikhan has been selected for the plant,” she explained.

She informed that 40 acres of land have already been allocated for the project. Once the land registration is complete, BSCIC (Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation) will take steps to prevent river erosion at the site.

Following that, equipment import and other regulatory processes will begin in phases. The plant is expected to become fully operational within the next two and a half to three years.

Nurjahan Begum also highlighted the current state of local pharmaceutical production, saying, “At present, we are able to supply about 70% of the required medicines to government hospitals and the quality matches that of private producers. However, to meet 90–100% of the demand, additional machinery is required and procurement will start soon.”

She noted that some medicines, including antivenoms, are still not effective, but the government is prioritizing the production of new vaccines and essential drugs based on national needs.

Among others present during the visit were Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Musabberul Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police Kazi Humayun Rashid and Sirajdikhan Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shahina Akhter.