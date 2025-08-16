Megadeth announces final album, farewell tour for 2026

Legendary American thrash metal band Megadeth has announced that their upcoming album will be their last, with a farewell tour planned for 2026, marking the end of a four-decade legacy in heavy metal.

The announcement was made Thursday by frontman and founder Dave Mustaine, who said the band’s decision is about retiring “on top” after years of global success.

“Most musicians don’t get to go out on their own terms… I have traveled the world and made millions of fans. The hardest part is saying goodbye to them,” Mustaine said.

While details such as the album title, release date, and tour dates are still under wraps, Mustaine encouraged fans to celebrate Megadeth’s legacy, emphasizing the band’s role in shaping metal music and revolutionizing guitar playing.

The news comes a day after a cryptic teaser post from the band on social media that read, “The end is near…”, sparking speculation among fans.

Formed in 1983 following Mustaine’s departure from Metallica, Megadeth debuted in 1985 with Killing Is My Business… and Business Is Good! and went on to become one of the “Big Four” of thrash metal, alongside Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax.

The farewell album and tour will cap off over 40 years of music, cementing the band’s legacy as one of the most influential forces in the genre.