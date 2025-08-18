Ex-DB chief Harun, 17 others suspended

The government has temporarily suspended former Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch (DB) chief Mohammad Harun-ur-Rashid and 17 other police officers.

The Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification in this regard on Monday (August 18).

The order, signed by Senior Secretary Nasimul Gani and approved by the president, was made under the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018.

Of the suspended officials, three DIGs, six Additional DIGs, four Superintendents of Police, four Additional Superintendents of Police and one Assistant Superintendent of Police.

During their suspension, the officers will continue to receive their allowances. The order has been issued in the public interest.