Clash breaks out at EC during hearing over B’baria constituency boundaries

A physical altercation occurred between two groups during the hearing over demands and objections related to the redrawing of boundaries for Brahmanbaria-2 and Brahmanbaria-3 constituencies at the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday afternoon.

The hearing began around noon at the EC auditorium in Agargaon, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) A M M Nasir Uddin, with senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed moderating. Four other election commissioners were also present.

The session focused on boundary issues of 18 parliamentary constituencies in the Comilla region, including Brahmanbaria-2, 3, and 5. During the proceedings, tensions escalated and a scuffle broke out between the disputing parties. Police officers intervened to restore order.

On 30 July, the EC published a draft proposal redrawing the boundaries of all 300 parliamentary constituencies to equalize voter numbers. The proposal increased the number of seats in Gazipur district from 5 to 6, and reduced Bagerhat’s seats from 4 to 3. Subsequently, by 10 August, the EC received 1,760 applications raising demands and objections concerning boundaries in 83 constituencies.

The hearings on these objections began on Sunday and will continue until 27 August. After resolving the boundary issues for all 300 constituencies, the EC will officially publish the gazette notification of the new parliamentary boundaries.