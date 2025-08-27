26 lakh cubic feet of looted stones recovered in Sylhet, 11 lakh restored at Sada Pathor

A total of 26 lakh cubic feet of stones looted from Bholaganj Sada Pathor tourist spot has been recovered so far as the three-day deadline set by the Sylhet district administration for voluntarily returning looted stones ends today (26 August).

Sharing the development with reporters at Sada Pathor in Companiganj upazila this afternoon, Sylhet Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Sarwar Alam said 11 lakh cubic feet of stones has been restored to the tourist spot so far and the remaining will be completed within a week.

Of the total recovered stones, 6.5 lakh cubic feet was voluntarily returned, while nearly 19 lakh cubic feet was recovered through drives, he added.

The DC also said from tomorrow morning, legal action will be taken against anyone found in possession of stolen stones.

Asked about the total quantity of looted stone, the DC admitted that it is difficult to confirm. “I believe at least 30% of the looted stones could not be recovered, as they have either been destroyed or transported elsewhere,” he said.

Alongside restoration, legal measures are also being pursued. “Those involved in the looting will be arrested, but we are ensuring that innocent and ordinary people do not face harassment,” the DC said.

He noted that names of the culprits are not being disclosed to prevent them from fleeing, but assured that the real offenders will be brought to justice.

“Several thousand people were involved in stone lifting, but we are focusing on arresting those who led the looting,” he added.

On the district administration’s investigation report into the incident, the DC said the findings have already been sent to the higher authorities.

“A high-level investigation committee is also working on the matter. After their report, both reports will be examined together,” he said.