Messi brace powers Inter Miami past Orlando to reach Leagues Cup final

Lionel Messi delivered late-match heroics on Wednesday night, scoring twice as Inter Miami came from behind to defeat Orlando City 3-1 and secure a place in the Leagues Cup final.

Returning after a two-game absence due to a right thigh injury, Messi equalized in the 77th minute with a calmly taken penalty and then put Miami ahead in the 88th, linking up brilliantly with Jordi Alba. Telasco Segovia added a third goal in stoppage time to seal the win at Chase Stadium.

The victory sends Inter Miami into the Leagues Cup final for the second consecutive year. They won the competition in 2023 — Messi’s debut season in Major League Soccer. Miami will face either Los Angeles Galaxy or Seattle Sounders in Sunday’s final.

Orlando, who had dominated their Florida rivals in their previous two meetings this season with a combined score of 7-1, including a 4-1 win earlier this month, looked poised to repeat that form.

Croatia’s Marco Pasalic gave Orlando a 1-0 lead in first-half stoppage time after Inter failed to clear the ball in the box. Despite claims the ball had struck Pasalic’s arm, VAR upheld the goal.

Inter struggled to break down Orlando’s defense early in the second half, with Luis Suarez and Messi both denied. Coach Javier Mascherano, serving a suspension from the stands after being red-carded in the quarter-finals, showed clear frustration as his team labored to respond.

The turning point came in the 74th minute when substitute Tadeo Allende was fouled in the box by David Brekalo, who was shown a second yellow card and sent off. Messi converted the resulting penalty with his usual composure, firing low past Pedro Gallese.

With Orlando down to ten men, Miami capitalized. Messi added his second in the 88th minute after a slick move with Alba, before Segovia’s late strike put the game beyond doubt.

While Miami moves on in pursuit of a second consecutive Leagues Cup title, Orlando will contest the third-place playoff. The top three teams from the tournament will earn qualification for the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup.