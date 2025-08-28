Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement on Instagram

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and American football player Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday, setting the stage for a high-profile wedding for one of the world’s biggest celebrity couples.

A joint post on their Instagram pages showed pictures of Kelce on one knee making his marriage proposal in a flower-laden garden, and then Swift displaying a large diamond ring.

“Your English teacher and gym teacher are getting married,” the pair wrote in a jokey caption.

The couple — both aged 35 — first went public with their relationship in 2023 and have often been seen together at her hugely popular concerts and at his NFL games playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last year Swift closed her acclaimed $2 billion Eras tour that shattered records and made her the world’s biggest music star as she performed 149 three-hour shows around the globe.

Tickets sold for exorbitant prices and drew in millions of fans, along with many more who didn’t get in and were willing to sing along outside venues.

Swifties — as her fans are known — are currently waiting for her next album “The Life of a Showgirl,” to be released on October 3.

News of that release came this month in an episode of Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, which he hosts with his brother Jason, a former NFL player.

The 14-time Grammy winner’s last major release, “The Tortured Poets Department” came out in April last year.

Though Swift is famed for singing about heartbreaks with her famous exes, her relationship with Kelce, one of the NFL’s most bankable players, has deepened despite the pressures of fame.

Swift earned the ire of President Donald Trump after she endorsed his election opponent Kamala Harris in last year’s election, with the real estate billionaire declaring on social media “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.”