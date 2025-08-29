CA announces polls breaking promises: Taher

Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr. Syed Abdullah Md. Taher has accused the Chief Adviser of violating his promise by announcing the national elections prematurely.

Speaking at a rally held at Central Medical College auditorium at Sadar Dakshin Upazila in Comilla on Friday, he said the election date was declared without finalizing necessary reforms, and justice remains absent. He suggested the Chief Adviser might be bowing to external pressure to push through a predetermined election.

At Jamaat’s ‘Election Responsibility Rally’ in Kalibazar Union, Chauddagram Upazila, Dr. Taher said, “The interim government had pledged neutrality, reforms, and visible justice before elections. Yet, the Chief Adviser broke that promise by announcing the election date prematurely.”

Dr. Taher criticized the Election Commission’s roadmap as a plan to sabotage a free and fair election.

“The Chief Adviser, essentially representing the Election Commission, announced this roadmap despite breaking earlier commitments. It is clearly designed to undermine electoral fairness,” he said.

He clarified that Jamaat supports holding elections in February and is preparing for polls on February 15. However, he emphasized that key issues must be resolved first—particularly giving legal recognition to the July Charter, which should form the basis of the election. Without addressing these concerns, the announced roadmap threatens the election’s integrity.

“We won’t allow this to happen. We will pressure the government and Election Commission to hold elections under the July Charter and proportional representation (PR),” he declared.

Dr. Taher also condemned the Election Commission for announcing the roadmap before deciding between the traditional election method and the new PR system, calling this a major misconduct. He demanded a formal apology from the EC to the public.

The rally was presided over by Chauddagram Upazila Jamaat Ameer Md. Mahfuzur Rahman.

Among others, Jamaat Central Majlish Shura member Abdus Sattar, Comilla South District Jamaat Amir Mohammad Shahjahan, Upazila Jamaat Secretary Belal Hossain, Assistant Secretary Abdur Rahim, and Kalikapur Union Jamaat Amir Abul Hashem were present on the occasion.