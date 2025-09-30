Court rejects Meghna Alam’s passport return plea

A Dhaka court on Tuesday rejected a petition filed by model and leadership trainer Meghna Alam, seeking the return of her passport, which was seized in connection with a Dhanmondi police case involving fraud and extortion.

Metropolitan Magistrate MA Azaharul Islam issued the order, noting that forensic reports on her confiscated devices; including two mobile phones and laptops, are still pending.

The court directed investigators to submit the reports by November 11 before deciding whether the items will be returned or permanently seized.

Alam’s counsel argued that, as a leadership trainer, she frequently needs to travel abroad for professional engagements.

However, the court declined to release her passport at this stage.

Alam was arrested under the Special Powers Act on April 10 and later shown arrested in a fraud case on April 17.

She secured bail on April 28 and was released the following day.

According to the case, Alam and her associates allegedly targeted foreign diplomats and wealthy businessmen by luring them into relationships with young women and later extorting money through threats of scandal.