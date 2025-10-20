Hasina to be acquitted, expects lawyer

Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina will be acquitted from crimes against humanity case, expects Adv Md Amir Hossain who represent Hasina.

‘He said, ”I hope that Sheikh Hasina will be acquitted. I think that she is not guilty. The allegations which brought against her, are not right; the state lawyers failed to prove those. Hope that Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan will be acquitted.”

He made this comment while talking to media during a break of presenting argument at International Crimes Tribunal-1 on Monday.

Earlier on Thursday (October 16), the prosecution concluded the cross examination for fifth consecutive day.