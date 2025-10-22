‘EC will not bend to any pressure’

The Election Commission will not bend to any pressure, said Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin on Wednesday.

The CEC asked the UNOs not to bow down to any pressure rather remain firm on their decisions completely as per the law.

He made the remark at a training event on election management for Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNO) at Agargaon.

Nasir Uddin said, “You shall not bend to any pressure as well. Stand firmly on your decisions completely in line with the laws. We’ll provide all-out cooperation to you.”

"We are dreaming of a new Bangladesh. One of the root causes of our misery is that we do not show enough respect for the law."

He called on field-level officials to work responsibly and in coordination to ensure a free, fair, and impartial election. ”We will provide all necessary support. The Election Commission will not yield to any unfair pressure. We will not give you any unjust orders or directives. All instructions will follow the law, and you are expected to act accordingly,” the CEC added.