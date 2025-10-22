Humayun Kabir made BNP’s Joint Secretary General

Humayun Kabir, an adviser to BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, has been made Joint Secretary General (International Affairs) of the party

A press release, signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, confirmed this on Wednesday.

Earlier, on June 15, 2024, the party reshuffled several key posts, including promoting its then Joint Secretaries general – Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Mojibur Rahman Sarwar, Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and Lion Aslam Chowdhury – to the Chairperson’s Advisory Council.

On the same day, BNP appointed its then Organising Secretaries Advocate Abdus Salam Azad and Syed Emran Saleh Prince, along with Publicity Affairs Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee, as Joint Secretaries General.