Farah Khan turns to YouTube after decade-long directing break

Celebrated filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has shared that she turned to YouTube content creation after a ten-year break from directing films — motivated both by family expenses and the desire to have fun.

Farah, whose last directorial venture was Happy New Year in 2014, launched her YouTube channel in April 2024 with casual cooking videos featuring her and her longtime cook, Dilip. The series quickly went viral, earning her nearly 3 million subscribers on YouTube and 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

Speaking on the latest episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the 60-year-old filmmaker said she embraced YouTube when her film projects weren’t taking off. “Even when my movie was not happening, I said, ‘chal (come on), let me do YouTube,’ because I could see where things were going. Also, I have three kids who go to university next year — and that’s bloody expensive,” she said, referring to her 17-year-old triplets Czar, Anya, and Diva, whom she shares with husband and filmmaker Shirish Kunder.

Known for directing hits like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan, Farah said she finds fulfillment in staying active and creative. “Your life can’t revolve around another person. Happiness has to come from within and from your work. Work gives me a lot of pleasure,” she said, adding that she hopes to keep working well into her 80s.

The new episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, featuring Farah Khan and actor Ananya Panday, premieres Thursday midnight on Prime Video.