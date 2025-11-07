Firecracker Chicken Meatballs

Ingredients:

Meatballs

* 1 large egg, lightly beaten

* 2 tbsps minced seeded jalapeno pepper

* 1 tbsp reduced-sodium soy sauce

* 1 tsp onion powder

* 1 tsp ground ginger

* 2 garlic cloves, peeled and pressed

* freshly ground black pepper to taste

* 1 pound ground chicken

* 1/2 cup plain panko breadcrumbs

Firecracker Sauce

* 1/2 cup hot sauce, such as Frank’s Red Hot® Buffalo Wing Sauce

* 1/2 cup brown sugar

* 1 tbsp reduced-sodium soy sauce

* 2 tsps cider vinegar

* 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

* 1/4 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

* chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Method:

1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 475 degrees F (245 degrees C). Line a large baking sheet with foil, and lightly spray with cooking spray.

2. Stir egg, jalapeño, soy sauce, onion powder, ginger, garlic, and pepper together in a large bowl. Add ground chicken and breadcrumbs, and gently mix just until just combined.

3. Form into meatballs using a 2-tablespoon cookie scoop; shape with wet hands. Place on the prepared baking sheet.

4. Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink at the center, 8 to 10 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (71 degrees C).

5. Meanwhile, for firecracker sauce, combine hot sauce, brown sugar, soy sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire, and red pepper flakes in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, then remove from heat to cool. The sauce will thicken slightly as it cools.

6. Dip each meatball into sauce or brush each meatball with sauce, return to the baking sheet, and cook for an additional 1 to 2 minutes.

7. Drizzle or brush with additional sauce as desired, sprinkle with chopped parsley, and serve. Serve remaining sauce on the side for dipping.