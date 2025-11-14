Discussion meeting and cultural event on the occasion of Baloch Martyrs’ Day

By Matiar Chowdhury:

Balochistan National Movement UK Chapter on the occasion of Baloch Martyrs’ Day on 13 November 2025, A discussion meeting and cultural event was organized in memory of the Baloch freedom fighters at the Caribbean Centre on Dickens Street in Peterborough, England. A large number of freedom-loving Baloch men and women living in Britain participated in the Martyr’s Day discussion meeting, which ran from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm, England time, on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

At a discussion meeting on Martyrs’ Day chaired by Manzoor Baloch, President of the Balochistan National Movement UK Chapter Participated in a discussion in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Balochistan, Hasan Dotta, Joint Secretary of the Balochistan National Movement UK Chapter, and Fahim Baloch, International Affairs Secretary of the Balochistan National Movement UK Chapter.

The speakers said Balochistan was always independent, In 1947, independent Balochistan was completely unjustly and illogically annexed to Pakistan. Since then, the suffering of the Baloch people began. Balochistan accounts for two-thirds of the total area of ​​Pakistan. More than half of Pakistan’s total income comes from Balochistan. Despite this, the Baloch people are deprived of their just rights. The people of Balochistan are deprived in all aspects of employment, education, communication.

To date, Pakistani soldiers have killed more than one million Baloch civilians. The killings are still going on in Balochistan. It doesn’t end here, Baloch women are being raped by the Pakistani army every day. When someone speaks, oppression ensues. We also promise not to return home without liberating Balochistan. Patriotic songs and poetry recitations were performed during the ceremony. Twenty-one third-generation Baloch people raised in Britain performed recitations and patriotic songs.

(Matia Chowdhury-London 14 November 2025.)