Ex-IGP Mamum jailed for 5 years

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has been jailed for five years for crimes against humanity during last year’s July uprising.

A three-member International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Majumder, pronounced the judgement in a packed courtroom in the capital.

Mamun, who is a state witness, was present in the tribunal dock during the verdict. Earlier, he confessed to the court his involvement in crimes against humanity and became a state witness.

After his charges were proved before the tribunal, he sought apology to the court and the nation.

The tribunal said that although he committed the crimes to get death penalty, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced him to five years in prison for being a state witness in this case.