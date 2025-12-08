Preparations completed for national election: Home Adviser

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Monday said that all necessary preparations have been completed to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming national elections.

“All necessary preparation, including training for law enforcement agencies, purchase of body-worn cameras and ensuring electricity at every polling station, has been taken,” he said.

The Home Adviser came up with the remarks while briefing reporters after the 17th meeting of the Advisory Council Committee on law and order, held at the Secretariat.

“Training is essential for carrying out any preparation effectively. There is no alternative to proper training. We are continuing training programmes for law enforcement personnel to ensure a free, fair, safe and acceptable election. These will be completed by January,” Jahangir Alam said.

“This year, the voting hours have been extended by one hour from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM, which means the counting will continue even after sunset, so we are making arrangements to ensure uninterrupted electricity at all polling centres,” he added.

Responding to a question about the killing of a police officer’s parents in Rangpur, the adviser said instructions have been given to arrest the perpetrators soon and bring them under the law.

Regarding the recovery of looted firearms, Jahangir Alam said the process is underway.

Asked about ensuring a level playing field for the election, the adviser said the government is committed to ensuring a free and fair election.

Referring to the Jatiya Party’s allegation, the adviser said, “It is not correct, and there are some internal disputes among them.”