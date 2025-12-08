‘A party is deceiving the nation selling religion tablet’

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said that those who want to enter Jannah (heaven) without any effort should first find out where its bus station is.

”People understand these things.”

Speaking at the programme of BNP titled ‘Plan to Build the Country’ on Monday,Salahuddinalso said anyone attempting to obstruct the democratic transition or the restoration of voting rights through various tactics will be rejected by the people.

“If you don’t plan, you are planning to fail. If we do not prepare a proper plan before running the state, we are actually preparing for failure. I think this message is meant for our friends who are indulging in business using religion,”

Salahuddin Ahmed said a party that has no principles, no ideology, no plans–only trying to cheat the nation by selling a ‘religion tablet’–the people have already identified them. “Their real face has been exposed.”

“BNP’s policies and plans are designed for the people’s welfare, not for emotional exploitation. We are not here to sell a religious tablet. We must present our plans for economic freedom and public welfare in a simple and clear way so that people understand.”

Referring to various initiatives by the late President Ziaur Rahman and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia – including literacy campaigns and the Food-for-Education programme – Salahuddin said BNP has a record of implementing transformative national programmes through careful planning.

He said BNP’s 31-point outline a realistic vision for good governance, democracy, and development, which the party will implement if voted to power.