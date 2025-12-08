Anisul, Manju announce new alliance

A new political coalition National Democratic Front (NDF) has been formed, which includes the Jatiya Party faction led by Anisul Islam Mahmud and as well as Anwar Hossain Manju’s Jatiya party-JP.

The alliance was declared by Anisul at a press briefing on Monday.Media Monitoring Service

Anisul has been selected as NDF president, while the chief coordinator is Janata Party Bangladesh Acting Chairman Golam Sarwar Milon and the chief spokesperson is Ruhul Amin Howlader.

Addressing the press, Anisul said, “The parties in the alliance will play an active role in the upcoming elections and politics based on appropriate policies and a few demands, while nurturing their own ideologies and identities. It will be called Jatiya Ganatantrik Front (National Democratic Front).”