Social awareness needed to prevent corruption, said Finance Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed on Tuesday.

”The people had earlier hate the corrupt elements and avoided them as bad people, but now they are in hot race to respect them.”

Speaking at a discussion organised by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Salehuddin Ahmed said, ”Corruption was once socially condemned, but the trend has reversed.”

He has emphasized on changing the mindset of showing respect to the corrupt people.

”Only the punishment can never compensate the corruption.” Which punishment will be suitable for the individual who swindled millions of money? He even cannot compensate the losses of the country if he remains in jail forever.”

Praising the current Anti-Corruption Commission for their role in combating the graft, the Finance Adviser said, “The present role of the Anti-Corruption Commission has been able created panic among the corrupt people.”

Terming the corrupt officials as smart, the adviser said they are the bankers of the bankers and they unearth newer technique for committing corruption. “The familiar people with them become frustrated after seeing their lavish life.