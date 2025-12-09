‘We have not been able to create another Rokeya even after 100yrs’

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has emphasised building the post uprising new Bangladesh with ensuring the participation of women.

Speaking at the Rokeya Day programme on Tuesday, he said, ”We have not been able to create another Rokeya even after 100 years. This is our misfortune. We have not been able to implement the directions she gave, the dreams she showed. We have talked about them, but we have not moved forward.”

Noting that in passage of time Begum Rokeya’s contribution has been confined in literature, Prof Yunus urged everyone to give shake from their respective places to push the women ahead.

“Let the new Bangladesh be built with their enthusiasm.”

Yunus said the spirit of Begum Rokeya would find peace in seeing the awardees’ contributions.

”The society she imagined, the society she envisioned — those who received the award today are showing us the path to building that society.”

Highlighting the progress of women participation in the country’s different sectors, especially in education, Prof Yunus urged all to ensure equal opportunities for the women in every sector.

He referred to the role of women and girls during the 2024 July Uprising to topple the fascist regime and the contributions of the Begum Rokeya Padak awardees to the society, saying: “We should leave space for the girls to lead the nation.”