Operation Devil Hunt phase-2 to begin ahead of polls

The government has decided to immediately launch “Operation Devil Hunt Phase-2” across the country to curb subversive activities involving illegal firearms and suppress what it described as “fascist terrorists” ahead of the national election scheduled for February.

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury announced the decision while briefing reporters on Saturday following a core committee meeting on law and order at the Secretariat.

He said law enforcement agencies are already conducting nationwide operations to recover looted and illegal weapons.

In addition to routine law and order issues, the meeting reviewed overall security preparations for the upcoming parliamentary election, measures to ensure the safety of frontline fighters of the July movement; including Osman Hadi, and the progress made in recovering illegal arms.

The adviser said security forces have been instructed to immediately arrest those involved in the recent attack on Osman Hadi.

“We expect to bring the perpetrators to justice within a very short time. No one involved will be spared,” he said, adding that public cooperation would be crucial to the investigation.

Jahangir Alam described the attack on Osman Hadi as an attempt to obstruct the election process and warned that the interim government would take a tough stance against any effort to disrupt or sabotage the polls.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the security of the frontline leaders and activists of the July uprising.