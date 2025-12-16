President pays tributes to Liberation War heroes on Victory Day

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War by placing a wreath at the National Memorial here, on the outskirts of the capital, marking the 55th Victory Day.

The Head of the State laid the wreath at the altar of the National Memorial with the rise of the sun at 6.34AM.

A contingent drawn from the Armed Forces Division (AFD) -Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force- presented the state salute on the occasion.

Earlier, the Victory Day’s programme began with a 31-gun salute in Dhaka early morning.