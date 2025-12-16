Nation celebrating Victory Day

The nation is celebrating Victory Day, the most joyous occasion marking the birth of the country, on Tuesday with elaborate programmes in remembrance of the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs.

On this glorious day in 1971, Bangladesh emerged as an independent nation after the Pakistani occupation forces surrendered, bringing to an end a bloody nine-month-long war.

The government has taken extensive programmes to celebrate the day which began with a 31-gun salute in Dhaka.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial here, on the outskirts of the capital with the rise of the sun.

The Chief Justice, Advisers of the interim government, Chiefs of the three services, freedom fighters, diplomats, and senior civil and military officials, among others, were present on the occasion.

The programmes include placing wreaths at the monuments to pay homage to martyrs, hoisting of the national flags, parachuting with the highest number of national flags, cultural events, arrangement of recitation, essay writing and painting competitions on the Liberation War for children and acrobatic show.

Besides, 54 paratroopers will perform a flag-bearing skydive to mark 54 years of the country’s independence which is expected to set a Guinness World Record, according to a PID handout.

On Victory Day, the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force will conduct separate fly-past exercises at the Old Airport in Tejgaon, Dhaka from 11 am.

Along with the government, different socio-political, educational and cultural institutions and organisations have chalked out a series of programmes to celebrate the day.

Bangladeshis will celebrate the day at home and abroad.

Families of the war heroes, wounded freedom fighters and other distinguished freedom fighters will also pay their tributes.

Foreign diplomats, political and social organisations as well as the general people will also lay wreaths in honour of the martyrs.

The national flag has been hoisted at all government, semi-government, autonomous, private and important buildings.

The main streets and roundabouts in Dhaka and other cities have been adorned with national flags.

Newspapers have published special supplements highlighting the significance of the day.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, National Museum, Liberation War Museum, and Bangladesh Sishu Academy, will organise discussions, cultural programmes, drawing competitions, essay writing contests, sports events, and screenings of Liberation War-related documentaries.

Victory fairs showcasing local and indigenous crafts have been organised in all districts and upazilas throughout the country.

Bangladesh embassies abroad will also organise programmes to highlight the significance of the day.

The Bangladesh Postal Service will issue a commemorative postage stamp on this occasion.

Religious institutions will arrange special prayers and services for the peace and progress of the country.

Special meals will be served at orphanages, old age homes, hospitals, jails, government children’s homes, and similar institutions.

All children’s parks and museums in the country will be open to public without entry fees and Liberation War-based films will be screened at cinemas cost free.

On the eve of Victory Day, the President and the Chief Adviser have issued separate messages highlighting the significance of the day.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin said, “On this very day in 1971, we attained our long-cherished freedom and sovereignty through a nine-month-long, bloodied Liberation War.”

President Shahabuddin also paid his deepest respect to the valiant martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the war, the wounded freedom fighters, the mothers and sisters who lost their dignity, the families of the martyrs and all the courageous people who dedicated their efforts to the cause of independence.

“The aim of the Liberation War was not confined merely to political independence; one of its fundamental objectives was to establish economic emancipation and social justice. Yet even after five decades, our people have not achieved complete political and socio-economic freedom. In this context, the student-led mass uprising of 2024 has rekindled hope for building a just Bangladesh, free from discrimination and corruption,” President Shahabuddin said.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said, “Through immense sacrifice and the bloodshed of countless martyrs, we secured our independent national identity and our red-and-green flag.”

He paid deepest respect to the brave martyrs who laid down their lives during the Liberation War and throughout the long struggle for independence.

“Through the July Uprising, we have once again gained the opportunity to establish a democratic system free from discrimination, corruption, and tyranny. The extensive reform initiatives undertaken by the interim government to build a well-governed and progressive Bangladesh are now advancing towards successful completion, with the collective participation of our citizens,” he added.

The Chief Adviser urged the people of the country to work together to build a safe, happy, and beautiful Bangladesh for the new generation, fulfilling the promise of the hard-earned independence.

On this occasion, he extended his warmest greetings to all Bangladeshis living at home and abroad.