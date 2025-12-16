‘Will build new Bangladesh as dreamt by nation, Inshallah’

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has said that new politics must be pursued for the country’s independence and sovereignty.

While speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of a youth marathon organised by the party, Shafiqur Rahman said, ”The politics of the future Bangladesh would be guided by a new system by discarding the old political order.”

“The politics of the new system will be against terrorism, extortionists, murder, rape, false cases, corruption, injustice and all forms of oppression.”

Referring to the upcoming election, the Jamaat chief said the people would not allow any kind of technical manipulation. “We do not seek any favour from the Election Commission but if the commission shows favour to anyone, it will not be tolerated.”

Shafiqur alleged that during the Awami League’s 15 years in power there was no area of the country where people were spared from oppression, which led the entire nation to rise against them during the July movement.

He alleged that their current target is the country’s youth and revolutionaries and an attempt was made on the life of Osman Hadi, one of the key leaders of the July movement.

“The revolutionaries will not remain silent, if anything happens to Hadi.”

The marathon began around 8AM from Suhrawardy Uddyan and concluded at Manik Mia Avenue near the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, passing through Shahbagh intersection and Science Lab. Participants carried national flags and banners with various slogans throughout the route.