Goalkeeper Matvei Safonov scripted a fairytale finish in the penalty shootout, saving four spot-kicks to guide Paris Saint-Germain to their first-ever FIFA Intercontinental Cup title, defeating Brazilian side Flamengo in a thrilling final.

The match ended 1–1 after regulation and extra time.

PSG took the lead in the 38th minute through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but Flamengo drew level in the 59th minute when Jorginho converted a penalty.

The contest was decided in a tense shootout, where PSG initially came under pressure after FIFA World Player of the Year Ousmane Dembélé missed his attempt.

However, Safonov emerged as the match-winner, producing a stunning display by denying penalties from Saúl Ñíguez, Pedro, Léo Pereira and Luiz Araújo.

PSG eventually clinched a 2–1 victory in the shootout, sparking celebrations among coach Luis Enrique’s side as they lifted Intercontinental Cup for the first time in the club’s history.