Khaleda Zia to be laid beside Ziaur Rahman on Wednesday

The namaz-e-janaza for BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia will be held on Wednesday after Zohr prayers at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, adjacent to the Manik Mia Avenue.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband late President Ziaur Rahman at Zia Udyan in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar with state honour.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir informed these to media after a special meeting of the Council of Advisers.

Preparations are under way to bury the former prime minister beside her husband. Members of law enforcement agencies have been deployed in and around the area.

Begum Khaleda Zia, a three-time former prime minister and BNP chairperson, passed away at 6AM on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital.