Ingredients:

For Dough:

* 1.5 cup rice flour

* 1 tsp ghee

* 1/2 tsp salt

* As needed hot water to knead a soft and smooth dough

For Stuffing:

* 1 cup grated coconut

* 1/2 cup date palm jaggery (nolun gur/patali gur)

* 1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Method:

1. Mix all the ingredients as mentioned in ‘For The Dough’ section together and knead a smooth dough. Cover and let it rest for some time.

2. Meanwhile, heat a pan and add all the ingredients mentioned in ‘For Stuffing’ section. On a low flame, stir until the ingredients mix properly and the coconut is little fried. The stuffing should be sticky such that if you compress it should bind together. Once done, remove it from the flame and keep aside.

3. Cut small balls from the dough. With the help of your fingers, press the balls to make bowl shapes.

4. Now, stuff them with coconut stuffing and seal the edges to make half-moon shaped dumplings.

5. Boil water in the steamer.

6. Grease the steamer pan, place the dumplings, and cover the lid. Steam the dumplings for 10 minutes.

7. After 10 minutes, check the dumplings and if they are sticky, it’s not done. In that case, steam for another 5-6 minutes.

8. Check again by touching the dumplings. If your finger comes clean, the Bhapa Puli Pitha is done and ready to be served.