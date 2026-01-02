Condolence book opened in Tokyo in memory of Khaleda Zia

A condolence book was opened on Friday at the Embassy of Bangladesh in Tokyo following the demise of Khaleda Zia, a three-time former Prime Minister of the government of Bangladesh and Chairperson of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), reports UNB.

Representatives from various foreign diplomatic missions based in Japan visited the Embassy and signed the condolence book, expressing their sympathies and condolences.

The condolence book will remain open until 6 January.

Over the death of Khaleda Zia, an uncompromising leader of the movement for the restoration of democracy, the government of Bangladesh declared a three-day state mourning from Wednesday (31 December) to Friday (2 January 2026).

As part of the state mourning programme, the national flag was flown at half-mast at the Embassy of Bangladesh in Tokyo.