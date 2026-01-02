Inqilab Moncho resumes protest demanding justice for Shaheed Hadi

Inqilab Moncho on Friday resumed their protest demanding justice for its slain spokesperson, Shaheed Sharif Osman Bin Hadi.

Protesters brought out a procession from the central mosque of Dhaka University after Jumma prayers.

Throughout the demonstration, participants chanted slogans including “Bichar Chai, Bichar Chai, Hadi hottar bichar chai” and “Bharot na Bangladesh, Bangladesh, Bangladesh.”

Earlier, on December 28, the platform announced a four-point demand seeking justice for Hadi.

The demands, include bringing all those involved in the killing; such as the shooter, planners, accomplices, those who aided the escape and those who provided shelter, to justice within 24 days.

They also called for cancellation of work permits of all Indian nationals residing in Bangladesh.

Additionally, the platform demanded that if India refuses to repatriate the accused who allegedly fled and found shelter there, Bangladesh should file a case against India at the International Court.

They further called for identification, arrest, and prosecution of what they described as fascist elements allegedly hiding within the Civil Military Intelligence.

Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, who was also a prospective candidate for Dhaka-8 constituency, was shot in the head on December 12 on his way to election campaign riding in a rickshaw on Culvert Road in Puratan Paltan.

He was later airlifted to Singapore for advanced medical treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on the night of December 18.

He was laid to rest on December 20 beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam at Dhaka University.