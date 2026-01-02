Special prayers offered at Baitul Mukarram for Khaleda Zia

A special doa and munajat were offered at national mosque Baitul Mukarram on Friday after Jumma prayers, seeking forgiveness and eternal peace for the soul of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

The prayer gathering, attended by a large number of general worshippers, created an emotional atmosphere inside the mosque.

Before the munajat, deep condolences were expressed over her death and prayers were offered to Allah for her admission to Jannatul Ferdous.

Earlier, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir described the massive turnout at Khaleda Zia’s janaza as a reflection of the people’s love and respect for her.

Friday marked the final day of three-day state mourning declared nationwide following the former prime minister’s death.

According to a notification issued by Cabinet Division on Tuesday, the mourning period has been observed from Wednesday to Friday.

On the last day of mourning as well, the national flag was kept at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, educational institutions and other establishments across the country.

Bangladesh missions abroad also observed the mourning period, paying tribute and expressing condolences in the same manner.