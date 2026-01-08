Govt approves several ordinances, guidelines on essential drugs

The Council of Advisers at its weekly meeting today approved guidelines on National Essential Drugs list and pricing and drafts of several major ordinances and policy covering personal data protection, Shilpakala Academy, forest industry reform, climate action commitments, and judicial administration.

The ordinances are: the Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Ordinance 2026, the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (Amendment) Ordinance 2026, the Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation Ordinance 2026, the Third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) and the Supreme Court Secretariat (Amendment) Ordinance 2026.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus chaired the meeting at his office in the city’s Tejgaon area this morning.

Later, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed the media about the meeting at the Foreign Service Academy here this afternoon.

He said drafts of the Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Ordinance 2026, the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (Amendment) Ordinance 2026 and the Supreme Court Secretariat (Amendment) Ordinance 2026 got final approval in the meeting while the draft of Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation Ordinance 2026 got approval in-principle.

Besides, the Third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) got retrospective approval in the meeting, the press secretary added.

Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Professor Dr Md Sayedur Rahman also spoke at the briefing while Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder was present.