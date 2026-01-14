11-party alliance’s seat-sharing plan to be announced soon: Islami Andolan

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) Joint Secretary General and spokesperson Gazi Ataur Rahman on Wednesday said the outline and nature of 11-party alliance’s electoral seat-sharing arrangement would be disclosed shortly.

Speaking at a press conference at the party’s central office in the capital, he said Islami Andolan Bangladesh remains committed to the vision of “one ballot box” in an effort to unite Islamist parties ahead of the February 12 national elections.

Addressing recent speculation, Gazi Ataur Rahman clarified that IAB has not withdrawn from Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party alliance. Rumours had emerged after the alliance unexpectedly postponed a scheduled press conference on Wednesday that was meant to announce the seat-sharing plan, fuelling reports of internal disagreements.

He said discussions within the alliance are ongoing and expressed optimism that a mutually acceptable seat-sharing framework would be finalised and made public soon.