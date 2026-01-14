EC clarifies viral video of postal ballots in Bahrain

Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday clarified a viral video showing a large number of postal ballot papers delivered to a single address in Bahrain, saying the incident was due to differences in the country’s postal delivery system and did not indicate any irregularities in the voting process.

EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed made the clarification while responding to reporters’ queries at Nirbachan Bhaban in the evening.

Referring to the video, which shows numerous postal ballots reaching one location, Akhtar Ahmed said Bangladesh’s postal ballots are being dispatched through Universal Postal Union (UPU) with support from the Bangladesh Postal Department.

“This situation occurred in Bahrain because the postal systems in some countries, particularly in the Middle East, are different. In this case, around 160 ballot papers were placed in a single box at one location,” he explained.

He said the delivery system in Bahrain resembles that of student hostels, where mail is kept in a designated place and recipients collect their letters individually.

“About 160 postal ballots were kept in one box. Later, expatriate Bangladeshis opened the box and distributed the ballots among four or five people; whoever lived nearby took them or delivered them to others,” he said.

Akhtar Ahmed noted that a video of the process was recorded and circulated, which he personally felt should not have been done. “From our understanding, the video was shared out of excitement at receiving ballot papers. If observed carefully, there is no evidence that any envelope was opened,” he added.

He said the matter was immediately taken up with Bahrain Post, which informed the EC that the ballots were not directly delivered by them. The Bangladeshi Ambassador in Bahrain is also monitoring the situation.

“Bahrain Post has assured us that they will conduct an on-site investigation and submit a report,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BNP raised concerns with the Election Commission over the viral video. A four-member BNP delegation, led by Nazrul Islam Khan, chairman of the party’s Central Election Steering Committee, placed their allegations during a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin.

Nazrul Islam Khan alleged irregularities in the overseas distribution of postal ballots, claiming that videos circulating on social media showed leaders of a particular political party handling a large number of ballot papers in Bahrain.

He said the Election Commission informed the delegation that the issue had already come to its attention and that the Bangladeshi Ambassador in Bahrain had been contacted. The commission also assured the BNP that a further investigation would be conducted and appropriate action taken based on the findings.

According to the EC, a total of 1,533,683 voters have registered to vote through postal ballots, including about 772,000 expatriate Bangladeshis living in different countries.

The 13th national parliamentary election is scheduled to be held on February 12.