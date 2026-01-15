Tarique, family meet CA at Jamuna

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman took part in a courtesy meeting with Prof Muhammad Yunus at the Chief Adviser’s official residence, state guesthouse Jamuna, in the capital on Thursday night.

This would be Tarique’s first official dialogue with Prof Yunus since he returned to the country following his long exile in London.

During the visit, Tarique was accompanied by his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman, according to a post published on the Chief Adviser’s official facebook page.

Tarique’s family spent about an hour with Prof Yunus and his daughter Deena Afroz Yunus at Jamuna, the facebook post added.

The vehicle convoy carrying Tarique and his family left their house in Gulshan around 7pm and reached Jamuna around 7:30pm.

Earlier in the afternoon, Law and Justice Adviser Asif Nazrul told reporters that the meeting between BNP chief and the interim government head had no specific agenda to discuss. It would be a courtesy meeting, Asif Nazrul told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy.