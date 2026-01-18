Brazilian, Swiss ambassadors pay courtesy calls on Tarique Rahman

The ambassadors of Brazil and Switzerland to Bangladesh paid separate courtesy calls on BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman on Sunday, holding discussions on bilateral relations and areas of mutual interest.

Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Paulo Fernando Dias Feres met Tarique Rahman in the afternoon at BNP chairman’s political office in Gulshan, according to BNP Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged greetings and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties between Bangladesh and Brazil.

Later in the evening, Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Reto Renggli also paid a courtesy visit to Tarique Rahman at the same venue.

The discussions similarly focused on enhancing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Switzerland.

BNP Joint Secretary General and member of BNP Chairperson’s Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee, Humayun Kabir, was present at both meetings.