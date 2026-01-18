Singapore Charge d’Affaires pays courtesy call on Jamaat chief

Mitchell Lee, charge d’affaires of Singapore High Commission in Bangladesh, paid a courtesy visit to Shafiqur Rahman, ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, at the party’s office in Dhaka’s Bashundhara, on Sunday.

According to a press release, the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and focused on Bangladesh’s political and economic situation, industry and trade, upcoming national elections and state reforms.

Lee commended Jamaat-e-Islami’s constructive role in the country’s economic development and democratic progress, and expressed optimism that bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Singapore would continue to strengthen in the future.