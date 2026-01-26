4,05,164 votes casted thru postal ballot

A total of 4,05,164 Bangladeshi expatriates have already cast their votes through postal ballots for the 13th national parliamentary election and the accompanying referendum, reflecting strong participation from voters living abroad.

Salim Ahmed Khan, team leader of the OCV SDI expatriate voter registration project, confirmed the figures on Monday. He said that as of noon on January 26, a total of 6,83,122 ballot papers had been dispatched to registered expatriate voters across different countries through the Postal Vote BD app.

According to the latest update, 4,78,326 of those ballots have been received by voters, while 4,05,164 expatriates have completed voting using the postal system. Of the completed ballots, 3,44,993 have been submitted at post offices in the respective countries, and 1,93,88 have already reached Bangladesh.

Salim Ahmed Khan also noted that participation in the postal voting system continues to grow, with ballots still in transit from various destinations.

Overall, 15,33,683 voters from both within Bangladesh and overseas have registered via the Postal Vote BD app to cast their votes in the upcoming national election and the referendum related to the July Charter.

Election officials see the rising use of postal ballots as a significant step toward expanding voting access for Bangladeshi citizens living abroad and strengthening their engagement in the country’s democratic process.